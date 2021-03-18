ECP issues list of candidates for Bye-polls in NA 249

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued list of 55 candidates who's nomination for bye-polls on the National Assembly constituency NA 249 Karachi West II was accepted.

Polling will be held on April 29 to elect the public representative of the constituency which fall vacant due to the resignation of Muhammad Faisal Vawda.

The returning officer for the by-polls, District Election Commissioner Korangi Muhammad Sajjad Khattak, issued the list which contains Names of all the nominated candidates including Ahmed Saleem Qureshi, Aourangzaib Khan, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Syed Hafeez ud din, Hamayon Sultan, Mufitah Ismail Ahmed, Hafiz Mursleen, Fayaz Kaim Khani, Muhammad Ashraf Jabbar and Nazir Ahmed.

Other candidates in the contest are Rehmatullah Khan, Mubashar Hassan, Muhammad Ashraf, Malik Muhammad Arif Awan, Rehan Mansoor, Muhammad Salman Khan, Nouman Khan, Irfanullah Khan Niazi, Mst. Zunaira Rehman, Hunaid Hussain Lakhani, Syed Muhammad Ishrat Ghazali, Hazrat Umer Farooq, Qadir Khan MandoKhel, Muhammad Masood Khan, Umer Sadiq, Syed Shakir Ali, Syed Masoom Ali Shah, Waheed Shah, Hassnain Ali Chohan, Muhammad Adil, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Tarique, Ghulam Shoaib Khuwaja, Muhammad Azeem Akhtar Qadri, Muhammad Salman Khan Baloch, Khalid Siddique, Shabir Ahmed, Javed Ahmed Chhatari, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Sajid, Abid Hussain, Muhammad Walee Syed, Abdur Rehman , Abdul Raheem, Subhan Ali, Sirbuland Khan, Masroor Ali Siyal, Muhammad Yousif, Amjad Iqbal Afridi, Ms Laila Parveen Iqbal, Gul Mula, Malik Shehzad Awan, Muhammad Younus, Muhammad Arshad Qureshi and Muhammad Munsif Jan.

As per schedule scrutiny of nomination papers will be performed till March 25 while the deadline for filing appeals against the RO's decisions regarding accepting or rejecting the nomination papers is March 29.

The last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal is April 5. Subsequently the candidates may withdraw their candidature by April 7 and the remaining candidates would be allotted election symbols on April 8.