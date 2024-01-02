ECP issues modified schedule for PK 91 election process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a modified schedule for the electioneering process in PK 91, following the instructions of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

According to an ECP spokesman, the electoral proceedings in the mentioned constituency were temporarily halted on December 27 in compliance with the Peshawar High Court's instructions and are now being recommenced as per the same court's directives.

According to the updated timetable, the deadline for scrutinizing nomination papers is set for January 5, 2024.

Appeals against the rejection or acceptance of nomination papers can be filed until January 9. The appellate tribunals are tasked with making decisions by January 16, and the revised list of candidates will be made public on January 17.

Withdrawal of nomination papers is allowed until January 18, and the allocation of election symbols to candidates will take place by January 19.