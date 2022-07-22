UrduPoint.com

ECP Issues Name Of Returned Candidate To PP-7 Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued notification of Raja Saghir Ahmed from Pakistan Muslim League (N) as returned candidate to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab as a result of a by-election held on July 17, 2022, from the constituency of PP-07 Rawalpindi-II.

According to the ECP notification, the commission published the name of the returned candidate to the Punjab Assembly seat in pursuance of the provision of sub-section (1) of Section 98 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The ECP spokesperson said that the commission has issued the notification of successful candidate after receiving result consolidation from Returning Officer of PP-07 Rawalpindi and other necessary forms and documents. He added the notification is also placed on the ECP website.

