ECP issues notice to Imran, CM Mahmood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :District Monitoring Officer (DMO) for by-election in NA-31 Peshawar-V Shahabuddin has issued notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the charges of using official resources for public meeting, and participation of the public office holders including the KP chief minister in it.

The DMO has summoned the PTI Chairman Imran Khan to clarify his position by himself or through his counsel in office in Malak Plaza, Kohat Road on September 9, said ECP press release issued here on Wednesday.

The DMO has also summoned KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Kamran Bangash, Anwar Zeb Khan, Mohammad Iqbal Wazrir, Special Assistants Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman and Wazir Zada to explain their position by themselves or through their counsel on September 9 at 10:00 a.

m.

According to the code of conduct announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the ongoing by-election, the public office holders can neither participate in such kind of political activities nor can use official resources , otherwise legal proceedings under election laws would be initiated against them.