ECP issues notice to KP transport minister, others over polling station violence

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued notices to Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KP) Minister for Transport Shah Muhammad Khan, his brother and his son over polling station violence in Bannu district.

A bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case regarding several polling stations being attacked and polling staff being kidnapped in the Bakakhel town of Bannu district. The district returning officer (DRO), returning officer (RO) and the District Police Officer Bannu were present in the hearing.

During proceedings, the CEC said it was a serious matter which would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Kamran Murtaza counsel for JUI-F said that the police had registered a first information report against unidentified individuals instead of real culprits.

The CEC asked about the security arrangements at polling stations. The DPO replied that the polling stations had been declared sensitive and 400 security personnel had been requested but only 300 were provided. He said no one was allowed to go to the sensitive polling stations without security personnel. He said that 18 people had been arrested so far while some could not be apprehended.

Later, hearing was adjourned until Tuesday.