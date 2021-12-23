UrduPoint.com

ECP Issues Notice To KP Transport Minister, Others Over Polling Station Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:40 AM

ECP issues notice to KP transport minister, others over polling station violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued notices to Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KP) Minister for Transport Shah Muhammad Khan, his brother and his son over polling station violence in Bannu district.

A bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case regarding several polling stations being attacked and polling staff being kidnapped in the Bakakhel town of Bannu district. The district returning officer (DRO), returning officer (RO) and the District Police Officer Bannu were present in the hearing.

During proceedings, the CEC said it was a serious matter which would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Kamran Murtaza counsel for JUI-F said that the police had registered a first information report against unidentified individuals instead of real culprits.

The CEC asked about the security arrangements at polling stations. The DPO replied that the polling stations had been declared sensitive and 400 security personnel had been requested but only 300 were provided. He said no one was allowed to go to the sensitive polling stations without security personnel. He said that 18 people had been arrested so far while some could not be apprehended.

Later, hearing was adjourned until Tuesday.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

4 minutes ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

4 minutes ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

4 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

58 minutes ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

58 minutes ago
 Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.