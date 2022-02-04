UrduPoint.com

ECP Issues Notice To PMS Officer On Supporting JUI-F Candidate In LG Polls

Published February 04, 2022

ECP issues notice to PMS Officer on supporting JUI-F candidate in LG polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC) Dera Ismail Khan on Friday directed the PMS Officer, Zia-ur-Rehman to appear in person or through counsel to explain position for violating the code of conduct and directions of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on February 5.

According to a notice issued by the DEC, who is also District Monitoring Officer, the said government officer has been called under Sub Section 3 of Section 234 of Election Act 2017.

It added, in case of non-compliance, the matter will be reported to the ECP for appropriate action under the relevant rules and laws.

It said that through different sources it was observed that the said officer has participated and addressed political gathering arranged in lqbal Marriage Hall, Zafarabad Colony, Tehsil and District D.I.Khan, on February 03 2022, as part of election campaign of JUI-F candidate namely Muhammad Kafeel Nizami.

It added, being a public office holder (PMS Officer Government Servant), such participation in such political activities is sheer violation of Para-25 of the Code of Conduct as well as directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan, contained in Para-2(IV) of ECP, Islamabad's Notification No.

F.16(1)/201-LGE-KP, dated the 3rd January 2022, which are respectively reproduced.

Under section (25), in no case the picture of government servant will be printed on any publicity material by any political party, candidate or election agent or their supporters, it added.

Similarly, under section 2 (iv), after the issuance of election schedule, any holder of public office will not visit the area of any local council to announce any development scheme or to canvass or campaign for any candidate or any political party.

In case if someone is resident of the district where elections are being held, he may visit the district, however, will not take part in any kind of political activity, it added.

>