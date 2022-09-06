UrduPoint.com

ECP Issues Notice To Rana Sana For 'violating Code Of Conduct' In NA-108

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 11:06 PM

District Monitoring Officer of bye-election in NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) Syed Basit Ali has issued a notice to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for allegedly being involved in election campaign violating code of conduct and called him for personal hearing on September 07

According to an Election Commission of Pakistan spokesman, Malik Sharafat Ali - a voter of NA-108, had filed a complaint with the District Monitoring Officer that Rana Sanaullah had violated the Election Code of Conduct by participating in the door-to-door campaign and corner meetings in favour of Abid Sher Ali, a contesting candidate of NA-108.

Besides his personal hearing, the district monitoring officer also asked Rana Sanaullah to submit his written statement in person or through an authorized agent.



