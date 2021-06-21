ECP issues notices to five lawmakers for violating code of conduct

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) ::Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notices to five lawmakers for violating code of conduct in PP-38 Sialkot, where by-election is being held on July 28, 2021.

Notices were issued to those candidates include: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Armughan Subhani (NA-72 Sialkot), PML-N MPAs- Khawaja Muhammad Manshaullah Butt (PP-37 Sialkot), Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich (PP-44, Sialkot), Rana Arif Iqbal Harnah (PP-35, Sialkot) and Gulnaz Shahzadi on reserved women seat.

It is pertinent to mention here the lawmakers participated in the election campaign of PML-N candidate Tariq Subhani of PP-38 constituency.

The District Monitoring Officer of the Election Commission of Pakistan, while issuing notices,directed the lawmakers to appear personally or through a representative by June 23, 2021to clarify their position.