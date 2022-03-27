PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notices to Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Siraj-ul-Haq and provincial Ameer, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan for violating the code of conduct by holding a public meeting in Dir Upper, said a notice issued by the District Monitoring Officer (DMO), Dir Upper on Sunday.

Rallies, procession or car rallies are not allowed in the local government elections. However, candidates can hold a corner meeting, which they will inform the local administration in advance so that proper security arrangements can be made for its peaceful conduct.

The use of loudspeaker or sound system will be allowed in the corner meeting. The district administration will ensure that candidates are given equal opportunities in this regard without any discrimination.

They have been directed through separate notices to appear in person or through counsels to explain their position for violating the code of conduct on March 28, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. In case of failure to appear legal proceedings would be initiated against them and candidates of their political party under Section 234 (3) of the Elections Act, 2017.