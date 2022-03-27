UrduPoint.com

ECP Issues Notices To JI's Central, Provincial Chiefs

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ECP issues notices to JI's central, provincial chiefs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notices to Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Siraj-ul-Haq and provincial Ameer, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan for violating the code of conduct by holding a public meeting in Dir Upper, said a notice issued by the District Monitoring Officer (DMO), Dir Upper on Sunday.

Rallies, procession or car rallies are not allowed in the local government elections. However, candidates can hold a corner meeting, which they will inform the local administration in advance so that proper security arrangements can be made for its peaceful conduct.

The use of loudspeaker or sound system will be allowed in the corner meeting. The district administration will ensure that candidates are given equal opportunities in this regard without any discrimination.

They have been directed through separate notices to appear in person or through counsels to explain their position for violating the code of conduct on March 28, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. In case of failure to appear legal proceedings would be initiated against them and candidates of their political party under Section 234 (3) of the Elections Act, 2017.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Car Dir Upper March Sunday 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

9 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

18 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

18 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

18 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>