ECP Issues Notices To Political Parties, Candidates Over Violations Election Code
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 09:10 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan's Balochistan Chapter issued notices on Tuesday to various political parties and candidates for violating the code of conduct in the Chaman district
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan's Balochistan Chapter issued notices on Tuesday to various political parties and candidates for violating the code of conduct in the Chaman district. The notices were in response to the unauthorized placement of billboards, hoardings, and panaflex, as confirmed by the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner in Balochistan.
On the directives of District Monitoring Officer Zohaibullah, election monitoring teams and the district administration took swift action to address the violations. They removed illegal election materials on a large scale in Chaman City.
It is pertinent to mention that the Election Commission of Pakistan has specified guidelines in its code of conduct, prohibiting the placement of election-related materials on government properties such as buildings, walls, poles, and bridges. Additionally, the code strictly prohibits wall chalking, billboards, hoardings, and panaflex in certain areas.
This proactive enforcement by the Election Commission underscores its commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process by upholding the integrity of the code of conduct. Violations may lead to penalties or other consequences for the political parties and candidates involved.
Recent Stories
PTI founder urges IHC to reinstate defence right in Toshakhana
Court extends bail of PTI fouder, Bushra Bibi in different cases
Four died, six injured in Sibi blast
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping
PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doing business
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region
LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder urges IHC to reinstate defence right in Toshakhana1 minute ago
-
FPCCI, ICCI delegation meet caretaker interior minister1 minute ago
-
Court extends bail of PTI fouder, Bushra Bibi in different cases1 minute ago
-
Four died, six injured in Sibi blast1 minute ago
-
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah19 minutes ago
-
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects19 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region19 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition19 minutes ago
-
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital19 minutes ago
-
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region25 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad13 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House attack case13 minutes ago