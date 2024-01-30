Open Menu

ECP Issues Notices To Political Parties, Candidates Over Violations Election Code

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ECP Issues notices to political parties, candidates over violations election code

The Election Commission of Pakistan's Balochistan Chapter issued notices on Tuesday to various political parties and candidates for violating the code of conduct in the Chaman district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan's Balochistan Chapter issued notices on Tuesday to various political parties and candidates for violating the code of conduct in the Chaman district. The notices were in response to the unauthorized placement of billboards, hoardings, and panaflex, as confirmed by the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner in Balochistan.

On the directives of District Monitoring Officer Zohaibullah, election monitoring teams and the district administration took swift action to address the violations. They removed illegal election materials on a large scale in Chaman City.

It is pertinent to mention that the Election Commission of Pakistan has specified guidelines in its code of conduct, prohibiting the placement of election-related materials on government properties such as buildings, walls, poles, and bridges. Additionally, the code strictly prohibits wall chalking, billboards, hoardings, and panaflex in certain areas.

This proactive enforcement by the Election Commission underscores its commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process by upholding the integrity of the code of conduct. Violations may lead to penalties or other consequences for the political parties and candidates involved.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Chaman Lead May Government

Recent Stories

PTI founder urges IHC to reinstate defence right i ..

PTI founder urges IHC to reinstate defence right in Toshakhana

1 minute ago
 Court extends bail of PTI fouder, Bushra Bibi in d ..

Court extends bail of PTI fouder, Bushra Bibi in different cases

1 minute ago
 Four died, six injured in Sibi blast

Four died, six injured in Sibi blast

1 minute ago
 Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials ..

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping

12 minutes ago
 PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doin ..

PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doing business

12 minutes ago
 PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Ra ..

PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah

19 minutes ago
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of ..

RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects

19 minutes ago
 Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge o ..

Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region

19 minutes ago
 LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition

LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition

19 minutes ago
 Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospit ..

Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital

19 minutes ago
 Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie ..

Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region

25 minutes ago
 Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign ra ..

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan