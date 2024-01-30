ECP Issues notices to political parties, candidates over violations election code

The Election Commission of Pakistan's Balochistan Chapter issued notices on Tuesday to various political parties and candidates for violating the code of conduct in the Chaman district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan's Balochistan Chapter issued notices on Tuesday to various political parties and candidates for violating the code of conduct in the Chaman district. The notices were in response to the unauthorized placement of billboards, hoardings, and panaflex, as confirmed by the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner in Balochistan.

On the directives of District Monitoring Officer Zohaibullah, election monitoring teams and the district administration took swift action to address the violations. They removed illegal election materials on a large scale in Chaman City.

It is pertinent to mention that the Election Commission of Pakistan has specified guidelines in its code of conduct, prohibiting the placement of election-related materials on government properties such as buildings, walls, poles, and bridges. Additionally, the code strictly prohibits wall chalking, billboards, hoardings, and panaflex in certain areas.

This proactive enforcement by the Election Commission underscores its commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process by upholding the integrity of the code of conduct. Violations may lead to penalties or other consequences for the political parties and candidates involved.