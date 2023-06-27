ECP issues notification for registration, transfer of votes in electorate: Brohi

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :District Election Commissioner of Larkana Attaullah Brohi on Tuesday disclosed that the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notification under section 39 (i) of the Election Act 2017 for the registration, transfer, validation and exclusion of votes in the electorate in connection with the preparations for the general elections-2023. July 13 is the last date after which voter lists will be frozen.

In this regard, all political parties, people, especially women, transgenders and disabled persons are requested to check their and their family's votes by sending an SMS to 8300 and contact the District Election Commissioner's office for any kind of accuracy in the voters' list.

The staff of District Election Commissioner will be there to assist them. Forms 21, 22 and 23 have to be filled for registration, transfer, validation and withdrawal of votes.