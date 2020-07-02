UrduPoint.com
ECP Issues Posting, Transfer Orders Of 65 Officers

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of its 65 officers on immediate basis and until further orders on administrative grounds and in public interest.

According to ECP, the notification with regard to transfer and posting orders was issued on the approval of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

As per notification, the transfer and posting orders were issued of four officers from ECP Secretariat, 17 officers from Punjab, 14 officers from Sindh, 18 officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 12 officers from Balochistan while 46 officers had been deputed as District Election Commissioners (DECs).

It said that District Election Commissions of districts where delimitation of Local Government institutions was involved had been directed to assume the charge at their new stations of posting on or before July 6, 2020 or well before commencement of delimitation activities of Local Government institutions.

