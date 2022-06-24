ECP issues schedule for carrying out delimitation of ICT UCs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a schedule for carrying out delimitation of 101 union councils, 60 general wards, and 22 women wards in each union council in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to the ECP notification, the date for administrative arrangement including procurement of maps and relevant data will be June 23 to June 27.

The date for the preparation of a preliminary list of Constituencies or wards (Form 8) will be June 28 to July 21 while the date for publication of a preliminary list of constituencies or wards (Form 8) will be July 22.

The date for filing objections by the voter concerned before the delimitation authority will be July 23 to August 7.

The last date for disposal of objections by the delimitation authority will be August 22 while the communication of the decision of the Delimitation Authority will be August 24. The date for the final publication of a list of constituencies or wards on form 9 will be August 26.