ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has, in accordance with a directive from the Supreme Court, issued the schedule for the general election scheduled for February 8.

As per the notification released by the ECP, the Returning Officer will issue a public notice on December 19, with the nomination filing period running from December 20 to 22.

The ECP has outlined that the Names of nominated candidates will be made public on December 23, and the scrutiny of their nomination papers is set to occur from December 24 to 30.

The deadline for filing appeals against the decisions of the Returning Officer regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers is January 3.

The appellate tribunal is expected to make decisions on appeals by January 10. A revised list of candidates will be published on January 11, and the last date for withdrawing candidature is January 12.

The ECP notification also specifies that the election program applies to seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the National and provincial assemblies.

Political parties will be assigned election symbols on January 13, and the polls are scheduled to take place on February 8, according to the ECP announcement.