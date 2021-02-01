ECP issues schedule for hearing of complaints in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regional office Abbottabad Monday displayed preliminary delimitation of village and neighborhood councils lists of districts Abbottabad for a review.

The regional office of ECP directed masses to submit their complaints, suggestions about the new delimitation at Regional Election Commissioner Abbottabad according to the prescribed schedule on 13th February.

According to ECP sources, the preliminary delimitation list of village and neighborhood councils in District Abbottabad has been displayed for the public to review and submit their complaints.

ECP officials also directed the people who would submit their complaints against the preliminary delamination displayed list, must bring concerned documents in support of their claim.

Earlier, on 3rd October 2020, ECP displayed the preliminary delimitation list of village and neighborhood councils in seven districts including Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palis.