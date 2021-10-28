ECP issues schedule for LG elections in Buner district

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the schedule of the first phase of local government elections in Buner districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was included in the list of 17 districts where Local Government Elections would be held in the first phase.

Earlier, the commission had notified excluding Malakand from the list of 17 districts on the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

According to a notification of schedule, the first phase of the elections of mayor; chairman; members of village council; neighbourhood councils of Tehsil/city, village neighborhood councils in Buner would be held on December 19.

According to schedule, the intending candidates could submit their nomination papers to the ECP from November 04-08, while the initial list of candidates would be published on November 09. Scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates would be conducted from November 10 to 12, while the appeals with regard to approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed from November 13 to 16, which would be decided by Appellate Tribunal (in five days excluding Sundays) by November 19.

The revised list of the candidates would be displayed on November 20.

The candidates could withdraw their nominations on November 22.

The final list of candidates would be displayed and election symbols to the candidates would be allotted on November 23. The consolidated results would be announced on November 24.

The ECP has asked Federal and provincial authorities not to announce any development project or utilize state resources in local government election in favour of any candidate and warned violators of stern action.

ECP has also banned transfers, postings of the officials in the districts, where election schedule were issued.

The ECP also prohibited the visit of prime minister, chief minister, governor, speaker or deputy speaker of any assembly, chairman and deputy chairman of Senate, or any public office holder of any local council or announcement of any development project.

The ECP said, the leaves of the government officers or officials should not be allowed prior approval of the commission till publication of results. In case of leave approval, the officer would not relinquish his charge without approval of the commission. The polling would be held from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The offices of ECP as well as the offices of district returning officers and returning officers would remain open on all public holidays if any activity provided in the schedule falls on that day.