ECP issues schedule for presidential election

(@Abdulla99267510)

The candidates, under the achedule, can submit their nomination papers to the Presiding Officers in Islamabad and with the Presiding Officers at four provincial capitals by 12 noon tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued schedule and notice for the Presidential election, which will be held on 9th of this month.

According to schedule issued by the ECP, the candidates can submit their nomination papers to the Presiding Officers in Islamabad and with the Presiding Officers at four provincial capitals by 12 noon tomorrow.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Monday. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till Tuesday while final list of the aspiring candidates will be published on same day.

Candidates can withdraw their Names by 6th of this month, while polling for the office of the President will be held on 9th of this month in the Parliament House in Islamabad and all the four provincial assemblies.