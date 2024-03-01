ECP Issues Schedule For Presidential Election
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2024 | 01:38 PM
The candidates, under the achedule, can submit their nomination papers to the Presiding Officers in Islamabad and with the Presiding Officers at four provincial capitals by 12 noon tomorrow
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued schedule and notice for the Presidential election, which will be held on 9th of this month.
According to schedule issued by the ECP, the candidates can submit their nomination papers to the Presiding Officers in Islamabad and with the Presiding Officers at four provincial capitals by 12 noon tomorrow.
The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Monday. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till Tuesday while final list of the aspiring candidates will be published on same day.
Candidates can withdraw their Names by 6th of this month, while polling for the office of the President will be held on 9th of this month in the Parliament House in Islamabad and all the four provincial assemblies.
Recent Stories
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM pays surprise visit to low-lying areas, New Secretariat1 minute ago
-
Striking balance b/w population, resources urged1 minute ago
-
LDA demolishes several illegal construction1 minute ago
-
Two dacoits killed in police encounter21 minutes ago
-
Alarming surge in Indian brutalities: 857 Kashmiris martyred since August 5, 2019 in IIOJK21 minutes ago
-
Crackdown:four arrested,300 kites recovered31 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 776 kg drugs in six operations31 minutes ago
-
Deputy chairman Senate directs NDMA, PDMA Balochistan to expedite relief efforts in Gwadar31 minutes ago
-
KPCSW launches findings of gender analysis health, education sectors31 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road accident31 minutes ago
-
Gandapur elected as KP CM31 minutes ago
-
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly36 minutes ago