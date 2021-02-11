UrduPoint.com
ECP Issues Schedule For Senate Elections, Nomination Papers To Start On Feb 12

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:46 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued election schedule for Senate elections under which candidates could submit their nomination papers on February 12-13, 2021 in the offices of Returning Officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued election schedule for Senate elections under which candidates could submit their nomination papers on February 12-13, 2021 in the offices of Returning Officers.

According to ECP's press release, public notice for inviting nomination papers from candidates would be issued by the returning officers on Thursday (Feb 11, 2021).

The nomination papers could be filed by candidates with returning officer from February 12 to 13, 2021 while list of nominated candidates would be displayed on February 14, 2021. February 15 to 16, 2021 has been fixed for scrutiny of nomination papers, which would be held at the office of Returning Officer after which list of candidates whose nomination papers were found correct, would be issued.

February 17-18, 2021 has been fixed for filling of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers at tribunal while February 19-20 was fixed for disposal of appeals.

In the light of tribunal's decision, the revised list of candidates would be published on February 21 while February 22 was fixed for withdrawal of nomination papers. Final list of candidates would be displayed on February 23.

Following issuance of final list of candidates, any candidate can withdraw from contest by 12 p.m. (noon) on March 2, 2021.

Polling for Senate elections would be held on March 3, 2021 from 9a.m to 5 p.m in Parliament House Islamabad and four provincial assemblies simultaneously.

Provincial Election Commissioner KP, Sharifullah, Office Peshawar Golf Club Gate No. 2 Shami Road Peshawar Cantonment has been appointed as returning officer for Senate election in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Similarly, Special Secretary Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad Zafar Iqbal Hussain for Federal Capital, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Lahore Office 10 Court Street Lahore for Punjab province, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Karachi office Block No 44-A Shahrah e Iraq Karachi for Sindh province and Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Quetta Office Barganza Road , Street No. 1 near Gon Road Quetta for Balochistan province were appointed as returning officers.

ECP has again reminded political parties to issue formal party ticket to their nominated candidates so that required certificates could be attached with their nomination papers.

