ECP Issues Show-cause Notice To GDA Candidate For Code Of Conduct Violation
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The District Monitoring Officer of the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a show-cause notice to Irfanullah Khan Marwat, a candidate of the Grand Democratic Alliance contesting PS-105 in the Sindh Assembly, Karachi East, due to a violation of the code of conduct.
District Monitoring Officer (DMO), Dr.
Mohsin Ali of Karachi East, has instructed Marwat to submit a response within the next two days regarding the aerial firing at the election rally, as it violates clause 17 of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Referring to paragraph 17 of the code of conduct, he mentioned, "Any form of firing, including aerial firing, the use of fireworks, and other explosives at public meetings and near polling stations by any individual will not be permitted. Violation will be considered an illegal practice."
