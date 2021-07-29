UrduPoint.com
ECP Issues Show Cause Notice To Imran Khan For Not Holding Intra-party Elections

Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:46 PM

ECP issues show cause notice to Imran Khan for not holding intra-party elections

The Commission has asked PM Imran Khan as to why PTI might not be declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol for upcoming elections.

ISLAMABAD : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2021) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for not holding intra-party elections.

In its notice, the Commission said that his party failed to provide certificate with regard to the conduct of intra-party elections.

It also asked as to why PTI might not be declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol for upcoming elections.

The commission directed the premier to submit reply to the show cause notice within 14 days of its issuance, failing which Election Commission shall take further action under law.

