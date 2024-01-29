ECP Issues Special Guidelines For Presiding Officers
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued special guidelines for the presiding and assistant presiding officers for the general elections across the country to be held on February 8.
“As per the guidelines the presiding and assistant presiding officers should reach the respective polling stations two hours before polling time,” an official of the ECP told APP.
He said that the presiding and assistant presiding officers should enter all the information on the ballot paper counters file as per the guidelines issued by the ECP.
Apart from this, put the left thumb of men and the right thumb of women on the counters file of the ballot papers and put the official seal with a specific number on the back of the ballot papers, he said.
He said that a total of 90,675 polling stations have been established in the country for the general polls out of which 25,320 for men and 23,950 for women while 41,405 will be joint polling stations.\395
