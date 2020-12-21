UrduPoint.com
ECP Issues Voters Details On Constituency-wise Gender Gap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:40 PM

ECP issues voters details on constituency-wise gender gap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued all details of male and female voters from all Constituencies of National and Provincial assemblies, showing gender gap variation.

According to ECP, the details of all electoral rolls as per constituency included number of male and female voters, their percentage in total registered voters and voters' gap between both.

It said that the commission has issued this detail under sub-section 1 of section 47 of Elections Act, 2017. It added the detail is available on EC's website www.ecp.gov.pk.

As per details, in 272 National Assembly's constituencies total registered voters are 115,748,753 out of which men voters are 64,080,419 (55.36%) while women voters are 51,668,334 (44.64%). The variation between men and women voters is 12,412,085 (10.72%).

In 297 constituencies of Punjab Assembly, total registered voters are 66,236,144 out of which men voters are 36,372,639 (54.

91%) while women voters are 29,863,505 (45.09%). The variation between men and women voters is 6,509,134 (9.83%).

In 130 constituencies of Sindh Assembly, total registered voters are 24,351,681 out of which men voters are 13,444,314 (55.21%) while women voters are 10,907,367 (44.79%). The variation between men and women voters is 2,536,947 (10.42%).

In 115 constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, total registered voters are 19,533,964 out of which men voters are 11,076,724 (56.70%) while women voters are 8,457,240 (43.30%). The variation between men and women voters is 2,619,484 (13.41%).

In 51 constituencies of Balochistan Assembly, total registered voters are 4,801,131 out of which men voters are 2,754,005 (57.36%) while women voters are 2,047,126 (42.64%). The variation between men and women voters is 2706,879 (14.72%).

