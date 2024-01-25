Open Menu

ECP Issues Warning About Fake WhatsApp Calls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ECP issues warning about fake WhatsApp calls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a public advisory on Thursday, cautioning individuals about the proliferation of fake calls on WhatsApp.

The ECP revealed, "There have been reports of a series of fake calls and messages impersonating the Chief Election Commissioner."

In an official statement, the ECP advised individuals who receive suspicious calls or messages purporting to be from senior officers of the ECP or any other high-ranking ECP official to verify the authenticity through a landline by directly contacting the official of the ECP.

Moreover, the advisory was extended to the ECP's own members, including district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs).

The ECP emphasized that these members should refrain from taking any action on calls or messages until they have been thoroughly verified by the Chief Election Commissioner's staff officer.

The ECP urged the entire election staff, including DROs and ROs, to strictly adhere to these guidelines and avoid immediate action on calls or messages until complete verification.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Po ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..

1 hour ago
 realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

1 hour ago
 USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Co ..

USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..

2 hours ago
 IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

2 hours ago
 POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

16 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

16 hours ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan