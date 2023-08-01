Open Menu

ECP Kicks Off In-service Training For Officers In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 08:27 PM

ECP kicks off in-service training for officers in Lahore

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) started its In-Service Training Program on Tuesday at the Civil Services Academy, Walton Campus, Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) started its In-Service Training Program on Tuesday at the Civil Services academy, Walton Campus, Lahore.

Running until August 11, 2023, the training aims to equip 27 newly appointed ECP officers with advanced skills and knowledge essential for the efficient execution of their duties.

Throughout the program, officers will undergo comprehensive training covering multiple facets of election management, electoral laws, voter registration procedures, and electoral technology.

The emphasis on teamwork, communication, and leadership skills aims to boost their effectiveness in ensuring free, fair, and transparent electoral processes.

The Civil Services Academy's renowned expertise and state-of-the-art facilities make it the perfect partner for this initiative. The ECP is steadfast in its commitment to enhancing its officers' capabilities and fostering public trust in the electoral system, thereby strengthening the foundations of democracy in Pakistan.

