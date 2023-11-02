ECP launches awareness drive to uplift women’s electoral participation, amplify voter turnout in elections: Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan has launched a media awareness drive among people with the overarching goal of motivating their active involvement in the electoral process, uplifting 49% of women population participation and increasing voter turnout during the forthcoming elections.

The spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan, Haroon Shinwari talking to ptv news channel said that the ECP has been diligently working to engage youth, transgender, women, elderly population and people with disabilities in the electoral process.

He said that through media campaigns and public awareness programs, the ECP is actively spreading information about the electoral process to diverse and underrepresented sections of society.

Additional Director general for the Gender & Social Inclusion Wing at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Ms.

Nighat Siddique added that the Primary goal is to impart knowledge about the election process to marginalized communities, youth, individuals with disabilities, transgender individuals and all other marginalized groups.

To make this campaign most effective, multi-purpose activities and programmes are being conducted through media, she said, adding, amongst awareness raising programmes key messages are women’s political participation in the electoral process, women’s right to vote and not restricting women voters from casting their votes on election day.

She also expressed ECP resolve to ensure peaceful, free and fair conduct of the general elections.

ECP is trying its best to create a conducive environment for the forthcoming general election and stressed the need for societal belief in the democratic process.