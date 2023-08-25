ECP launches constituency delimitation, electoral Updation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has begun the task of simultaneously conducting constituency delimitation and updating electoral rolls, with the intention of completing both processes concurrently, said ECP Spokesman here on Friday.

In a statement, the spokesman categorically dismissed media rumours alleging that the ECP would commence updating electoral rolls only after the ongoing delimitation process concludes.

"The election schedule will be announced subsequently," the spokesman clarified.