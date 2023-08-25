Open Menu

ECP Launches Constituency Delimitation, Electoral Updation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ECP launches constituency delimitation, electoral Updation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has begun the task of simultaneously conducting constituency delimitation and updating electoral rolls, with the intention of completing both processes concurrently, said ECP Spokesman here on Friday.

In a statement, the spokesman categorically dismissed media rumours alleging that the ECP would commence updating electoral rolls only after the ongoing delimitation process concludes.

"The election schedule will be announced subsequently," the spokesman clarified.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Media

Recent Stories

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victor ..

Babar Azam credits team's determination for victory against Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales ..

Borouge’s PP5 unit generates $209 million sales in H1 2023, driving sustainabl ..

2 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended fo ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's physical remand extended for three days in cipher case

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

3 hours ago
 ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

3 hours ago
PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

4 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

6 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

12 hours ago
 Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE ..

Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan