ECP Launches Crackdown Against Election Code Of Conduct Violations
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 11:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) ECP Balochistan has launched a crackdown against violations of the election code of conduct in Quetta, Spokesman Provincial Election Commissioner said on Sunday.
On the direction of the District Monitoring Officer, Quetta, the election monitoring teams and the district administration took notice of the violations of the election code of conduct and removed the illegal election materials in a large-scale operation in Quetta City.
It may be noted that according to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for political parties and candidates, it is prohibited to put any kind of election materials on all government properties (buildings, poles, bridges etc.
)
Similarly, panaflex, hoardings and billboards are also completely banned.
ECP spokesperson said that all the political parties and candidates are requested to show proof of responsibility by fully adhering to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, otherwise, action will be taken against the violators under the Election Act, 2017.
APP/ask.
