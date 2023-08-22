Open Menu

ECP Launches Efficient Result Compilation System For Prompt Result Sharing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 09:41 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was informed on Tuesday that a Result Compilation System has been created to swiftly transmit provisional results from the presiding officer to the returning officer using a mobile app

During a session presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, an ECP representative conveyed that the recently introduced Result Compilation System will empower Returning Officers to swiftly compile provisional results while ensuring accurate vote statistics.

The system underwent a thorough Mock Exercise to ensure its functionality, leading to the Election Commission's full confidence in its performance.

The meeting also examined the developments in Constituencies, and in this context, the Election Commission has dispatched essential letters to provincial governments and the Statistics Department.

Discussions with relevant institutions have taken place, and they were reminded on Tuesday via phone to quickly provide the necessary maps and data to the Election Commission. This will assist the Commission in promptly initiating the constituency process.

Distinguished members of the Election Commission, along with the Secretary of the Election Commission and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

