ECP Launches Efficient Result Compilation System

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2023 | 11:09 AM

ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

The system will help to swiftly transmit provisional results from Presiding Officer to the Returning Officer through a mobile app.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2023) Election Commission of Pakistan has launched an efficient result Compilation System for prompt sharing of election results.

This was informed at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, in Islamabad.

The meeting was informed that the system would help to swiftly transmit provisional results from Presiding Officer to the Returning Officer through a mobile app.

It will empower the Returning Officers to swiftly ensure accurate vote statistics and compile provisional results.

The meeting was told that the system underwent a thorough Mock Exercise to ensure its functionality, which led to the Election Commission’s full confidence in its performance.

The meeting also examined the developments in Constituencies with respect to preparations for the upcoming elections.

