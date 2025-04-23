ECP Launches Fifth Phase Of Inclusive Women CNIC, Voter Registration Campaign In KP
Published April 23, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is actively working to bridge the gender gap in electoral rolls, said Muhammad Fareed Afridi, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Elections), during a meeting of the Gender and Disability Electoral Working Group held here on Wednesday at the Provincial Election Commissioner's Office, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Addressing the session, Afridi announced the launch of the fifth phase of the Inclusive Women CNIC and Voter Registration Campaign, aimed at helping women obtain their national identity cards and register as voters.
Representatives from NADRA, the KP Women Commission, civil society, and ECP officials including Director Elections Muhammad Nadeem Khan and ECP spokesperson Sohail Ahmad were present.
Afridi highlighted that the previous four phases of the campaign significantly improved electoral participation among women and marginalized communities, contributing to a more inclusive democratic process.
He emphasized that democracy thrives when every voice is heard, and every citizen has the opportunity to shape their future through the power of the vote.
Praising the success of the campaign, he shared that the gender gap in electoral rolls has been reduced from 11. percent to 7.4 percent as of January 2025—an achievement that reflects the tireless efforts of the ECP and its partners.
He extended congratulations to all stakeholders involved in earlier phases of the campaign and emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration.
Afridi further revealed that the ECP has developed a five-year action plan to ensure greater inclusion and representation of women and disadvantaged groups, including initiating a gender-sensitive budgeting process.
He reiterated that this is not just a publicity campaign but a joint legal obligation of ECP and NADRA.
Director Elections Muhammad Nadeem stressed the importance of collective efforts to ensure the registration and participation of all citizens, especially women and marginalized groups.
Civil society representatives offered their suggestions and reaffirmed support for the ECP’s ongoing efforts.
NADRA Deputy Director Shahid Khan also briefed participants on special initiatives for women, transgender individuals, and senior citizens.
