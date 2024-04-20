Open Menu

ECP Launches Monitoring Center For Registering Bye-elections Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ECP launches Monitoring Center for registering bye-elections complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up the Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) to register and address public complaints during the upcoming bye-elections in 21 Constituencies scheduled for Sunday.

The ECP spokesperson stated, "Public can reach out to this center to register any complaints related to the elections."

"The center has enlisted trained staff to promptly address grievances and ensure timely resolution," stated the spokesperson.

"ECP has set up control centers at four levels to register public complaints and swiftly address them. These control rooms are located at provincial, divisional, and district levels, in addition to the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad," he added.

"The control room will maintain communication with relevant personnel and stakeholders, including Returning Officers (ROs), and District Returning Officers (DROs)," he informed.

He prompted individuals to file their concerns regarding bye-elections with EMAC through email at [email protected], emphasizing the availability of a round-the-clock helpline at 111-327-000 for their convenience.

It is pertinent to mention here that the control center is equipped with monitoring capabilities for both social media and electronic media. Moreover, complaints can be lodged via fax at 051-9204404.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests cond ..

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan prog ..

Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..

1 hour ago
 Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

1 hour ago
 Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

16 hours ago
 Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

16 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

16 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan