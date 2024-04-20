ECP launches Monitoring Center for registering bye-elections complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up the Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) to register and address public complaints during the upcoming bye-elections in 21 Constituencies scheduled for Sunday.

The ECP spokesperson stated, "Public can reach out to this center to register any complaints related to the elections."

"The center has enlisted trained staff to promptly address grievances and ensure timely resolution," stated the spokesperson.

"ECP has set up control centers at four levels to register public complaints and swiftly address them. These control rooms are located at provincial, divisional, and district levels, in addition to the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad," he added.

"The control room will maintain communication with relevant personnel and stakeholders, including Returning Officers (ROs), and District Returning Officers (DROs)," he informed.

He prompted individuals to file their concerns regarding bye-elections with EMAC through email at [email protected], emphasizing the availability of a round-the-clock helpline at 111-327-000 for their convenience.

It is pertinent to mention here that the control center is equipped with monitoring capabilities for both social media and electronic media. Moreover, complaints can be lodged via fax at 051-9204404.