ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday lifted the ban on transfers and postings of officials, which had been imposed due to the general elections held on February 8, 2024.

According to the notification, since the general elections have concluded, there is no longer a necessity to uphold the ban.

Henceforth, the elected government will oversee all matters concerning such transfers.