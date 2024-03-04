Open Menu

ECP Lifts Ban On Official Transfers, Postings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:23 PM

ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday lifted the ban on transfers and postings of officials, which had been imposed due to the general elections held on February 8, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday lifted the ban on transfers and postings of officials, which had been imposed due to the general elections held on February 8, 2024.

According to the notification, since the general elections have concluded, there is no longer a necessity to uphold the ban.

Henceforth, the elected government will oversee all matters concerning such transfers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan February All Government

Recent Stories

Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 co ..

Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 complaints in ongoing fiscal yea ..

24 minutes ago
 PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet polic ..

PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet policies to prevent obesity”

24 minutes ago
 IHC seeks arguments in audio leak case

IHC seeks arguments in audio leak case

24 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 1316 connections over default

WASA disconnects 1316 connections over default

24 minutes ago
 Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities ..

Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities in Sibi Mela

33 minutes ago
 Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers

Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers

33 minutes ago
UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming ..

UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM of Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pa ..

Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pakistan- Belarus diplomatic tie ..

33 minutes ago
 c

C

33 minutes ago
 WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, D ..

WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects

42 minutes ago
 ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats alloc ..

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

42 minutes ago
 Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehi ..

Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehicles

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan