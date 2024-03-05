ECP lifts ban on postings, transfers, recruitments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has lifted a ban on postings, transfers, development schemes and new recruitments.

A notification issued here said that the elected governments were advised to regulate these affairs from now onward.

It said that the process of general elections has been completed and the elected governments have assumed the charge so the ban is being lifted with immediate effect.

The ban was imposed to ensure honest, fair and just conduct of elections in accordance with law, added the notification.

APP/adi