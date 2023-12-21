Open Menu

ECP Makes Collective Decisions: Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) makes decisions collectively through mutual consultation, adhering to legal requirements, an ECP spokesperson stated.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he said the entire Election Commission demonstrates steadfast confidence in Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja's leadership.

The members of the Commission stressed that all decisions made thus far have been the result of mutual consultations. The ECP, in accordance with mutual agreement and legal requirements has determined the seat quotas for all districts.

The delimitation committees conducted the initial delimitation of Constituencies and subsequent to the filing of objections, the Commission made decisions regarding them.

He mentioned that the decision regarding objections on Hafizabad district constituencies was made by the Commission's five-member bench in complete harmony.

