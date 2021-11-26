UrduPoint.com

ECP Makes SMS On 8300 Free For Vote Conformation

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to make its vote confirmation short message service (SMS) on 8300 free till December 15.

According to ECP, the eligible voter should type his CNIC (Computerised National Identity Card Number) on his mobile without hyphen (-) and send it to 8300.

The sender would immediately get all the details about his vote.

