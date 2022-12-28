UrduPoint.com

ECP Making Efforts For Votes' Registration Of Transgenders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Joint Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Javed Rahmat Khan has said that the commission is making all-out efforts for the issuance of national identity cards (NICs) and vote' registration of transgenders.

Addressing a meeting regarding NICs and voting registration of transgender here on Wednesday, he especially appreciated the role of NADRA, the Social Welfare Department and civil society in this regard.

The meeting was organized under the auspices of a non-governmental organization (NGOs), the Hawa Lur. Besides, Director of Local Government Election, Zulfikar Ahmad, Assistant Director of Social Inclusion, Syed Aun Ahmad Naqvi, Assistant Director NADRA/Focal Person, Shahid Khan and Spokesman PEC KP, Sohail Ahmad and a large number of transgenders also attended the meeting.

In his briefing, Spokesperson NADRA said that a special desk has been established in NADRA Headquarters Islamabad for the facilitation of transgenders and other deprived segments of society.

He further said for the resolution of the problems of transgender 300 personnel have been imparted training and are ready to send mobile registration votes to their residential place.

Sajid Khattak of the Social Welfare Department said that so far 527 transgenders have registered with the department.

On this occasion, the Joint Provincial Election Commissioner stressed the need for collective efforts to resolve the issue of registration of transgenders and termed the establishment of a special desk for them a welcoming step.

He said that ECP is determined to continue its efforts to increase the participation of transgenders and other deprived segments of society in the elections.

