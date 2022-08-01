UrduPoint.com

ECP May Announce Verdict In Foreign Funding Case This Week

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 01, 2022 | 05:31 PM

The sources say that ECP will continue to follow the constitutional path.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) may announce much-awaited verdict on PTI's foreign funding case this week.

The sources said that the Election Commission of Pakistan would announce the foreign funding verdict in the first week of August.

They said that the PTI would only harm itself if it files a reference against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as certain mattera which were earlier hidden from public view would be revealed through this case.

The ECP, the sources said, would continue to follow the constitutional path.

They said that the ECP would not bow to any pressure and would not bear any pressure.

They also stated that no political party was a favourite of the election commission neither nor any was non-favourite.

They said that those who were following the law were there with the ECP.

The investigations into international money laundering have been completed, they added.

