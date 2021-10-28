UrduPoint.com

ECP May Ban PML-N If Illegal Foreign Funding Proved: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 04:27 PM

ECP may ban PML-N if illegal foreign funding proved: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had so far failed to provide documentary proofs of its party funding and if illegal foreign funding was proven, the PML-N might be banned by the Election Commission of Pakistan( ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had so far failed to provide documentary proofs of its party funding and if illegal foreign funding was proven, the PML-N might be banned by the Election Commission of Pakistan( ECP).

Talking to media persons outside ECP, he said it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to check the accounts of all political parties across the board.

Farrukh Habib said that in 2017, he had filed a petition for scrutiny of the accounts of PPP and PML-N and PTI financial experts and chartered accountants had been checking its accounts for past four days.

In three years, Rs 450 million had been deposited in the party accounts of PML-N and many suspicious Names were found in the list of depositors, he added.

The minister said that millions of rupees were deposited in PML-N party accounts under fictitious names and there were no funds transfer receipts provided.

Farrukh Habib siad the PML-N had failed to reveal the receipts of funds deposited in PML-N accounts.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had taken Tosha Khana's BMW home, and he did not spare the party fund and withdrew Rs 45 million for personal use.

"We have submitted the objections of financial experts on the party accounts of PML-N to the Election Commission," he said.

Farrukh said that it was claimed that a Jew had deposited funds in PTI funds who turned out to be from Kamonki living in United States.

He said that in PML-N accounts, one dubious name Bhawan Das deposited Rs 30 millions.

The minister said it had been noted that funds were transferred in PML-N accounts from different sources and Ishaq Dar used to tell in whose name the receipts should be prepared.

He said that by not providing receipts, the PML-N were turning our doubts into belief.

The minister said that the PPP accounts also had to be checked, they also had to give account details.

To a question, he said that the issue of honour of the Holy Prophet was highlighted by the Prime Minister all over the world.

Farrukh Habib asked if someone hurts Muslims sentiments abroad, was it permissible to kill our own people.

He said that activists of banned outfit had opened fire on policemen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Ishaq Dar United States 2017 Muslim Jew Media All From BMW Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

EU to Focus on Pandemic, Economic Recovery, Climat ..

EU to Focus on Pandemic, Economic Recovery, Climate Change at G20 Summit - von d ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Expects 3.5 Billion Vaccine Doses to Be Produce ..

EU Expects 3.5 Billion Vaccine Doses to Be Produced in Bloc Next Year - Von Der ..

3 minutes ago
 Famous singer Jawwad Ahmed conducts workshop in A ..

Famous singer Jawwad Ahmed conducts workshop in Arts Council of Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Moscow shuts down as Russia sees record virus case ..

Moscow shuts down as Russia sees record virus cases, deaths

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosneft CEO Not Ruling Out New Escalation ..

Russia's Rosneft CEO Not Ruling Out New Escalation of Deficit, Oil Price Surge

3 minutes ago
 Huawei IdeaHub Golf Tournament Powered by NewHoriz ..

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Tournament Powered by NewHorizon engages the ICT Sector

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.