ECP may ban PML-N if illegal foreign funding proved: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had so far failed to provide documentary proofs of its party funding and if illegal foreign funding was proven, the PML-N might be banned by the Election Commission of Pakistan( ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had so far failed to provide documentary proofs of its party funding and if illegal foreign funding was proven, the PML-N might be banned by the Election Commission of Pakistan( ECP).

Talking to media persons outside ECP, he said it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to check the accounts of all political parties across the board.

Farrukh Habib said that in 2017, he had filed a petition for scrutiny of the accounts of PPP and PML-N and PTI financial experts and chartered accountants had been checking its accounts for past four days.

In three years, Rs 450 million had been deposited in the party accounts of PML-N and many suspicious Names were found in the list of depositors, he added.

The minister said that millions of rupees were deposited in PML-N party accounts under fictitious names and there were no funds transfer receipts provided.

Farrukh Habib siad the PML-N had failed to reveal the receipts of funds deposited in PML-N accounts.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had taken Tosha Khana's BMW home, and he did not spare the party fund and withdrew Rs 45 million for personal use.

"We have submitted the objections of financial experts on the party accounts of PML-N to the Election Commission," he said.

Farrukh said that it was claimed that a Jew had deposited funds in PTI funds who turned out to be from Kamonki living in United States.

He said that in PML-N accounts, one dubious name Bhawan Das deposited Rs 30 millions.

The minister said it had been noted that funds were transferred in PML-N accounts from different sources and Ishaq Dar used to tell in whose name the receipts should be prepared.

He said that by not providing receipts, the PML-N were turning our doubts into belief.

The minister said that the PPP accounts also had to be checked, they also had to give account details.

To a question, he said that the issue of honour of the Holy Prophet was highlighted by the Prime Minister all over the world.

Farrukh Habib asked if someone hurts Muslims sentiments abroad, was it permissible to kill our own people.

He said that activists of banned outfit had opened fire on policemen.