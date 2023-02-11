UrduPoint.com

ECP Meeting Considers Hurdles In Holding Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ECP meeting considers hurdles in holding elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday considered in detail the constitutional and legal implications of the letter sent by President Dr Arif Alvi.

The meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja also considered the letter written by the Ministry of Interior on February 8, 2023, in which the ministry refused to deploy the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces for static duty citing precarious security situation and forces' involvement in the war against terrorism.

The ECP also considered the country's economic situation and the Finance Division's refusal to provide more funds for electoral activities.

It also deliberated on the security concerns and other factors highlighted by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretaries and inspectors general of police, which were imperative for holding peaceful elections.

Apart from the ECP members, the Secretary Election Commission and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

