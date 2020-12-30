UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Meeting Held To Discuss Local Government Act Matters

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

ECP meeting held to discuss Local Government Act matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A meeting was held here at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters to discuss the matters related with the Local Government Act and Village and Panchayat Act which were effective from May 4, 2019 in the country.

The meeting, which was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, received briefing from the ECP Secretary who informed that under the law the provincial government is bound to establish local government set up within 21 days, besides holding of elections before February 3, 2021.

The commission directed the Punjab government to complete the procedure of approval of Names of Village and Panchayat councils before January 10, 2021, otherwise the ECP would publish delimitation on old names of councils.

The commission also directed its office to start registration of desirable electoral roll groups for ensuring holding of local government elections as early as possible.

About the Cantonment elections, the meeting was informed that under section 58(2) of Cantonment Ordinance 2002 a summary was moved by the Ministry of Defence to the Federal Government to invite the ECP for holding elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Government Of Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan January February May 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

55 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

1 hour ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

1 hour ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.