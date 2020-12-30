ECP meeting held to discuss Local Government Act matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A meeting was held here at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters to discuss the matters related with the Local Government Act and Village and Panchayat Act which were effective from May 4, 2019 in the country.

The meeting, which was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, received briefing from the ECP Secretary who informed that under the law the provincial government is bound to establish local government set up within 21 days, besides holding of elections before February 3, 2021.

The commission directed the Punjab government to complete the procedure of approval of Names of Village and Panchayat councils before January 10, 2021, otherwise the ECP would publish delimitation on old names of councils.

The commission also directed its office to start registration of desirable electoral roll groups for ensuring holding of local government elections as early as possible.

About the Cantonment elections, the meeting was informed that under section 58(2) of Cantonment Ordinance 2002 a summary was moved by the Ministry of Defence to the Federal Government to invite the ECP for holding elections.