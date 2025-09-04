ECP Member Reviews Progress Of Mastung District Election Office Project
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 08:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Member Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for Balochistan, Shah Muhammad Jatoi Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress of Mastung District Election Office project at the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan.
The meeting was attended by the Provincial Election Commissioner Ali Asghar Sial, Director Admin Naeem Ahmed, Deputy Director Admin Abdul Wadood, Xen of the Department of Communications and Works (C&W) Malik Maqsood Ahmed and other officers and representatives.
On this occasion, Xen apprised the meeting about the details and progress of the ongoing construction work at the District Election Office of District Mastung.
Shah Muhammad Jatoi expressed satisfaction over the ongoing development progress at the District Election Office Mastung.
He also directed the concerned department to complete the project within the stipulated time frame and to high standards.
