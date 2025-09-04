Open Menu

ECP Member Reviews Progress Of Mastung District Election Office Project

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 08:40 PM

ECP member reviews progress of Mastung District Election Office project

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Member Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for Balochistan, Shah Muhammad Jatoi Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress of Mastung District Election Office project at the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by the Provincial Election Commissioner Ali Asghar Sial, Director Admin Naeem Ahmed, Deputy Director Admin Abdul Wadood, Xen of the Department of Communications and Works (C&W) Malik Maqsood Ahmed and other officers and representatives.

On this occasion, Xen apprised the meeting about the details and progress of the ongoing construction work at the District Election Office of District Mastung.

Shah Muhammad Jatoi expressed satisfaction over the ongoing development progress at the District Election Office Mastung.

He also directed the concerned department to complete the project within the stipulated time frame and to high standards.

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

2 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

3 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

3 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

5 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

7 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

9 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

12 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan