ECP Member's Appointment Case: SC Orders Members ECP To File Their Reply In SHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:07 PM

ECP member's appointment case: SC orders members ECP to file their reply in SHC

Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed of the plea pertaining to appointment of two members of Election commission of Pakistan (ECP)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed of the plea pertaining to appointment of two members of Election commission of Pakistan (ECP).Apex Court has ordered ECP members to submit their reply regarding their appointment in the Sindh High Court (SHC).SC took up the case pertaining to appointment of two ECP members for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing, Counsel of ECP members said our plea is not being heard in the Sindh High Court.

Case should be transferred in Islamabad from Sindh High Court.Court remarked, "you should file your reply in the SHC".

Petitioner said that judgment has been reserved in the Sindh High Court.Justice retired Wajihuddin remarked, "Reply could not be filed after reservation of judgment".Court further remarked, "ECP members should file their pleas in Sindh High Court.Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed, "We will fix the time for submission of pleas in the order"Court further observed that it could not issue order for transferring case into Islamabad.Court while disposing of the plea of two members of ECP ordered them to file their reply in the Sindh High Court.

