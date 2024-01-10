Open Menu

ECP Mourns Loss Of Employees In Kashmore Gas Tragedy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ECP mourns loss of employees in Kashmore gas tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and members of the Election Commission on Wednesday conveyed profound sadness and grief regarding the tragic demise of four Election Commission employees due to a gas leakage incident in Kashmore.

According to the Election Commission spokesperson, four employees, including an election officer, two data entry operators, and a sub-assistant, tragically lost their lives in Kashmore due to a gas leakage incident.

In his message, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and ordered an investigation into the incident.

