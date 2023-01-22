ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI, PML-Q leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi have rejected the ECP’s decision regarding nomination of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Chief Minister in Punjab.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2023) The Election Commission on Sunday nominated Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Chief Minister in Punjab.

Chief Election Commissioner sikandar Sultan Raja chaired the meeting held to deliberate on the proposed Names for the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.

The latest reports suggested that the ECP notified Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM and sent his name to Punjab Governor.

The development took place after six-member committee, comprising three members from each treasury and opposition benches failed to reach consensus.

The government proposed Ahmed Sukhera and Naveed Akram for the slot while the opposition agreed on the names of Mohsin Naqvi, the media tycoon, and former bureaucrat Ahad Khan Cheema.

After failure of the parliamentary committee, the matter technically went to the ECP’s court to choose one name among the proposed names for the said slot.

The process to establish caretaker setup in Punjab started on Saturday after the Punjab Assembly was dissolved. Following the provincial assembly’s dissolution, Punjab Governor Rehman sent letters to CM Elahi and Leader of the Opposition Hamza Shehbaz for the appointment of a unanimous caretaker chief minister.

Now PTI and PML-Q leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi rejected the name of Mohsin Naqvi for caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.

Fawad Chaudhary said that a controversial person was not acceptable and asked the party workers to get ready for another movement on the roads in the leadership of Imran Khan against the system.

He also categorically rejected the name of Mohsin Naqvi in a video message that was shared by the PTI on its official Twitter account.

On other hand, Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi announced to approach the top court against ECP’s decision to nominate Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM.

“It is a controversial person and we do not accept him as caretaker Punjab CM,” said Pervaiz Elahi while reacting to the ECP’s decision to nominate Naqvi as caretaker Chief Minister in Punjab.