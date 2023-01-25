UrduPoint.com

ECP Needs Huge Amount For Holding Elections In Two Provinces: Khurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ECP needs huge amount for holding elections in two provinces: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) needed billions of rupees to hold elections in two provinces.

Talking to a private news channel, he said as per the constitutional time frame, the assemblies should complete five years period and the general elections should be held on time.

"Conducting early elections can cost billion of rupees to the government," he said, adding that Pakistan's economic condition was not stable due to heavy floods and relief operation.

He said, the political parties should wait for general elections but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was insisting on early elections after dissolving assemblies.

He said that "Imran's negative policies can harm this country in future".

He said that the incumbent government was engaged in relief and rehabilitation works carried out in different parts of Pakistan. He said heavy rains and floods played havoc in three provinces of Pakistan, particularly in Baluchistan and Sindh.

"The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) will participate in the (provincial) elections and win maximum seats with the full support of the people," he said.

