ECP nominates DRO, ROs, AROs for LG bye-election

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan has nominated District Returning Office, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for conduction of bye-elections for 11 vacant seats in six towns of Hyderabad district.

According to Election Commissioner Hyderabad, the bye-election will be conducted on May 7, 2023, for which one District Returning Officer, four Returning Officers and Eight Assistant Returning Officers have been nominated.

A total of 45087 male and female voters will exercise their right of franchise to elect their candidates among 54 contesting candidates. The bye-election will be conducted at 115 polling booths of 37 polling stations, which have already been declared as sensitive polling stations.

A total of 37 Presiding Officers with 122 Assistant Presiding Officers and 115 Polling Officers have been assigned to perform duty at polling stations.