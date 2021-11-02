UrduPoint.com

ECP Not Filling Appeal Against PHC's Decision To Hold Party-based LG Elections

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:02 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commission refute the news item on Tuesday that Election Commission is filling an appeal against the decision of Peshawar High Court for holding Village and Neighborhood Council on party-based.

In a statement issued, Election Commission clarified that the decision would not affect the elections schedule. Moreover, Election Commission is not in favor to postponed Local Government elections.

