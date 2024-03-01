ECP notified individuals members of NA: Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, said on Friday that all the individuals, notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as Members of the National Assembly, are members of the House.

In a ruling, the speaker emphasized "The National Assembly followed the notification issued by the ECP. All the members who have been notified by the Election Commission as members of the National Assembly are members of this House."

Regarding the issue concerning the reserved seats of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), he said the matter was with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and it should wait for the Commission's decision.

In response to the allegations of rigging by Umar Ayub Khan in the general elections, the Speaker said, "The National Assembly is not the right forum to raise this issue," urging him to approach the appropriate forum.

"It is not possible for the National Assembly to check Form 45 and Form 47 of each member," he added.

APP/zah-sra