ECP notifies 20 victorious candidates for reserve seats in Balochistan district councils

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday notified the Names of 20 elected members for women's reserved seats in the local government elections held on August 23, 2023, encompassing the district council seats in six Balochistan's districts.

The notification includes the following districts: Pishin, Nushki, Dera Bugti, Kacchi, Kalat, and Panjgur. The returned candidate for the District Council in Pishin includes Bibi Hajira, daughter of Ihsan Ullah, representing JUI-P. Bibi Guldasta, daughter of Syed Abdul Kabeer from PKMAP, and Bibi Sajida, daughter of Rozi Khan from JUI-P, have also been notified.

Additionally, Bibi Salma, daughter of Noor Uddin, Bibi Rubina Tareen, and Bibi Pari Gul, daughter of Jahangir Shah, all from JUI-P, have been officially announced as returned candidates.

Women received official notifications as the returned candidates for reserved seats�from district council Nushki.

This includes Bibi Samina, representing JUI-F and daughter of Muhammad Yousaf, along with Hanain Mengal, daughter of Muhammad Rahim, representing BNP, for the Nushki District Council.

In the case of the Dera Bugti District Council, the female candidates who have been officially notified are Shehzadi, an Independent candidate and daughter of Sher Dil, as well as Bakhto Bibi and Salehat, both from BAP and daughters of Dhalak Khan and Raja respectively.

Similarly, for the Kachhi District Council, the women set to represent include Zeenat Bibi, an independent candidate and daughter of Ghulam Rasool, as well as Lal Bakht, daughter of Muhammad Alim.

The reserved seats for women on the Kalat District Council have been secured by the following candidates: Ganj Khatoon, an Independent candidate and daughter of Lal Muhammad, along with Taj Bakht, also an Independent candidate, representing the first half of the term. Bibi Raheema, affiliated with PPP and daughter of Safar Khan, will represent during the second half of the term.

Arfana has been officially designated to represent the reserved women's seat in the Panjgur District Council. She is the daughter of Fahad, and she represents BNP(A).

Furthermore, in the same District Council of Panjgur, Saeeda, daughter of Ali Jan, from JUI-P, has also received official notification for representation.

Interestingly, two women have been appointed to women's reserved seats, each serving for half of the term.

In the first half term, Nasreen, daughter of Muhammad Tayyab, affiliated with BNP-A, will serve, while in the second half term, Mehwish Akeel, daughter of Talal Afzal, also from BNP-A, will take up the role.