ECP Notifies 8 Judges As Appellate Tribunals To Dispose Off Election Petitions
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed 8 judges as appellate tribunals to dispose off election petitions for National and Provincial Assembly Constituencies in both general and by-elections.
"In accordance with Section 140 of the Elections Act, 2017, the Election Commission of Pakistan, upon the recommendation of the respective chief justices, has appointed judges from various high courts to serve as election tribunals, effective immediately,” said ECP spokesman.
Five judges will serve as tribunals in Sindh province, while three will do so in Balochistan.
In Sindh province, Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha and Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry, will handle petitions concerning constituencies in the Revenue Division of Karachi.
Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro will dispose off petitions concerning constituencies in the Revenue Division of Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad.
Likewise, Justice Amjad Ali Sahito will handle petitions concerning constituencies in the Revenue Division of Mirpur Khas and Hyderabad.
Justice Muhammad Saleem Jessar will adjudicate petitions concerning constituencies in the Revenue Division of Larkana.
In Balochistan, three Election Tribunals have been established to dispose of election petitions. Justice Abdullah Baloch will preside over Election Tribunal-I, Justice Rozi Khan Barrech will handle petitions at Election Tribunal-II, and Justice Muhammad Aamir Nawaz Rana will lead Election Tribunal-III.
